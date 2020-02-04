Wouldn’t it be nice if you had only one charging cable for all your millions of phones? The European Parliament thinks so.

A motion has been submitted to the European Parliament to combat e-waste by setting policies for charging cables. The vote came in at 582-40, the majority leaning towards the standardization of the USB-C attachment.

In a motion to reduce electronics waste, members of the European Parliament have voted in favour of setting a standard for charging cables.

The resolution outlined the effects of fragmentation of the market, which can lead to an increase in e-waste and consumer frustration. The site outlines eye-opening statistics:

“Around 50 million metric tons of e-waste is generated globally per year, with an average of more than 6 kg per person; whereas total e-waste generation in Europe in 2016 was 12.3 million metric tonnes, equivalent to 16.6 kg on average per inhabitant.”

The main product affected would be Apple’s precious Lightning Cable, introduced in 2012. The corporation retaliated with a statement against the regulation. “[It] stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole,” the company said.

Thinking in the short term, Apple also threw a hissy fit over abandoning the Lightning Cable, arguing that it would create an “unprecedented amount of electronic waste.”

At this stage, it is only a resolution and still needs approval from the European Commission.

Next on the agenda should be a motion to stop said charging cables from fraying. Imagine.