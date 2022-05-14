What is Fansly? And is it actually better than OnlyFans?

With more and more creators and consumers flocking to Fansly, let’s take a look at how it stacks up compared to OnlyFans.

Over the last six years, OnlyFans has reached the point where it is pretty much the Facebook of subscription-based adult content. But it looks like Fansly could do to OnlyFans what Zoom did to Skype at the beginning of the pandemic.

So if you’re one of the many content makers or consumers who are teetering on the edge of joining Fansly, here’s everything you need to know about the platform.

But before we get into the nitty gritty, let’s indulge in a quick history of OnlyFans. The platform is pretty new in terms of worldwide platforms, conceived just six years ago in 2016.

Adult content is exactly what founder Tim Stockley had in mind when he launched OnlyFans, but since its humble beginnings, the likes of physical fitness experts, musicians, and a bunch of other creators have jumped on the platform to get a piece of the pie.

So what is Fansly? And how is it different?

Well, here’s a quick rundown. Fansly launched slightly later than OnlyFans, starting up in September 2017, with a focus on providing a platform for creators of adult content.

Like OnlyFans, Fansly is also subscriber based, offering payment through PayPal, Amazon, Google Wallet, and Apple. But no matter which option you go for, the platform requires you to link a PayPal account. This one factor can be a put-off for people signing up, because it requires you to provide your personal details.

Despite this, up to 4,000 people are signing up to Fansly every single hour. We’re no experts, but it seems like they’re not having too many issues convincing horny people to hand over their personal info.

So why are people jumping ship from OnlyFans to Fansly?

Overall, both platforms are pretty similar, except Fansly focusses purely on NSFW content.

Despite Fansly seeing rapid growth, OnlyFans still has far more users. But it seems as though many sex workers are signing up to Fansly as a backup incase OnlyFans decides to ban porn again.

Yes you read that right. A website that hundreds of thousands of sex workers relied on for income suddenly wanted to move away from anything that wasn’t a gamer sitting in a room lit by colourful LED lights. Surely they wouldn’t pull a move like that again would they?

It’s hard to tell. At the time, Stockley said the company had “no choice” but to ban explicit content because they were being treated unfairly by banks. But I mean, considering they’re still doing fine without instating that band, the whole “no choice” thing seems a little overstated.

It’s seems more like OnlyFans had a bit of instant regret kick in after the Fansly website crashed due to the sheer volume of people trying to jump ship at once.

But creators aren’t too keen on taking the risk of a sudden shutdown that would see them restarting the entire process of building a base of subscribers. So just to be safe, a lot of sex workers are running a two-platform system at the moment. Kind of like when that guy from high school makes one TikTok that gets 1,000 views and makes a backup account just incase he loses his fame – except in the case of Fansly, it’s actually warranted.

Fansly offers all the same great features as OnlyFans, including watermarks so people don’t use your content illegally, and location blockers so your friends and family don’t accidentally stumble upon your nudes.

But on top of that, one handy feature that Fansly offers is the option to create subscription tiers for you account. That means you can entice users with lower subscription prices, but offer full-access to all photos and videos for a higher fee.

If you’re in the market for making or watching a bit of cheeky adult content, weigh up which site works best for you. You can read more about each platform by following the links below.

