Fire Fight Australia concert raises $9.5 million for bushfire relief

This weekend saw more than 75,000 fans crowd ANZ Stadium for the Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief concert, with organisers announcing the total donations from the event to be sitting at $9.5 million late on Sunday evening.

Event promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live noted that more donations are expected as the show will be televised in both the US and the UK in the upcoming weeks and broadcasting will continue internationally until mid-May.

Australia has come together for a bushfire relief concert, raising money and thanking those who volunteered their services to defend the fires.

The show sold out in just 24 hours and saw a huge range of Australian and international artists perform for over 9.5 hours including 5 Seconds of Summer, Alice Cooper, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham and more.

Michael Buble live-streamed in from his Melbourne show, and Queen + Adam Lambert revised the infamous 1985 Live Aid performance.

Some of the volunteers, firefighters and emergency services were present in the audience, and received a standing ovation from the packed out stadium.

This is 80,000 people standing for the volunteer firefighters of Australia #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/1w4Bd6wOPg — JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) February 16, 2020

The money raised will be donated to a number of charities, including Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, RSPCA Bushfire Appeal, The BizRebuild program, and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s Fire Fight Fund.