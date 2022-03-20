Viral meme asks if you can see a fish or a mermaid but all we see is a donkey

A new meme has exploded on Twitter that shows an obscure drawing and says “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.”

So far, all we can see is a donkey. Or maybe a dugong but there’s not a fish in sight.

Apparently, many people agree with us.

What if I see a donkey? pic.twitter.com/BzIZM1FNK5 — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) March 20, 2022

I must have no brain because I see a fucking donkey https://t.co/jllllZGmsF — 𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓪🤍 (@nikitaslattery_) March 19, 2022

And if you see a donkey you’re very well adjusted. pic.twitter.com/D6QKpEnYS6 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 19, 2022

This is the most decisive optic illusion since the black or gold dress.