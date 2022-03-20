Viral meme asks if you can see a fish or a mermaid but all we see is a donkey

A new meme has exploded on Twitter that shows an obscure drawing and says “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.”
So far, all we can see is a donkey. Or maybe a dugong but there’s not a fish in sight.
What yal see? pic.twitter.com/YWdm21idTk
— ThisAnAndrewCaldwellStanAccount (@QueenLaTilly) March 17, 2022
Apparently, many people agree with us.
What if I see a donkey? pic.twitter.com/BzIZM1FNK5
— Brent Butt (@BrentButt) March 20, 2022
I must have no brain because I see a fucking donkey https://t.co/jllllZGmsF
— 𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓲𝓽𝓪🤍 (@nikitaslattery_) March 19, 2022
And if you see a donkey you’re very well adjusted. pic.twitter.com/D6QKpEnYS6
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 19, 2022
This is the most decisive optic illusion since the black or gold dress.