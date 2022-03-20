News

Viral meme asks if you can see a fish or a mermaid but all we see is a donkey

by Chloe Maddren

A new meme has exploded on Twitter that shows an obscure drawing and says “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid.”

So far, all we can see is a donkey. Or maybe a dugong but there’s not a fish in sight.

Apparently, many people agree with us.

This is the most decisive optic illusion since the black or gold dress.

 

