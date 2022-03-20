Happy’s Zen Horoscope (20th March – 26th March): It’s Aries season baby!

Time to get yourself ignited and channel your energy where it counts. Ask yourself the question, are you being who you really want to be?

Time to get yourself ignited and channel your energy where it counts. Ask yourself the question, are you being who you really want to be? Get to the core of who you are, and bring to the foreground what it is that motivates you. If you let this be the driving force in any action you take this week and focus the right kind of vigour and ardour into what you want the year ahead to hold, know that in doing so you will be working in alignment with your higher self and higher purpose.

If you feel like challenging the moment, be assertive with it, if you feel motivated and passionate, ditto. Embrace these feelings for the higher good, and work on your current plans and ideas rather than jump start on anything new, because this energy may have a timeframe to it, and you may burn out, so try to take it easy despite any urgent feelings that may arise.

Get the best out of this season, focus on burning bright where you know it will make a difference in the situations that you are already presented with.

Weeks end, take a practical approach to anything you need to understand. This is also a good time for any slightly more complicated long-term plans to be resolved.

Pisces

Mental clarity, authority, and truth pervade things this week. Anything that you are compelled to push ahead with, set to it. Especially if you weren’t clear on it before, you will be now, so stand strong in your conviction, speak from your heart and mind, and stand up and express your truth, you will know it’s the correct action to take.

Aries

Anything that has been put on hold or delayed is on the way out. Expect things to start moving. Know that the previous weeks have led you to a new understanding and that with this new perspective you can move forward in a way that means you can really utilize your strengths. Go hard or go home am I right?

Taurus

If you are experiencing any creative blocks, worrying about what others may think of them, not sure if you are ready to share with the world just yet, don’t stress about it, just keep at it, keep them to yourself for the time being if that makes things easier. What’s important is that you keep at it until you feel you’ve made some real headway. You’ll know when you are ready to share.

Gemini

The sun is shining bright this week Gemini. No matter where you go, or who you are with, you will be bringing a lot of warmth and positivity to the situation. You are in the position to really shine your love on those in your life, so shine bright baby, shine bright. Let who you are and what you stand for come to the foreground to really bring about a sense of equanimity to the moment.

Cancer

Good week for relationships, especially within the home. Enjoy the feelings of contentment, it isn’t always so easy to get this happy. For those that are thinking of taking a relationship to the next level, this is a good week to propose a more long-term commitment to one another. Because at this moment in time, ever-lasting love rules the day.

Leo

Transition is hardly ever easy, even if it is exciting, and setting you up for the future. Maybe it’s a new job, maybe your security is being tested, maybe you have to move house. Whatever the changes may be and even though you know that these are important changes, remember that you are supported by the Universe and that you will be fine, more than fine, things will work out brilliantly.

Virgo

Think about what it is that draws you to making decisions based on short-term gratification that may have prevented you from making any real headway with the bigger stuff. If there ever was a week for it, this is the week to turn your attention away from any short-term fixes and align yourself with your long-term goals. You got this.

Libra

A week for making a hard call about whether or not some connections are sustainable. Especially if you have found yourself thinking about the past and how things used to be. Sometimes you need to give things time and bring a little unconditional love into the equation. Do your best to bring more love and compassion to the situation, and remind yourself that this too shall pass, as all things do, either that, or you’ll make a tough call to make a change, either way, you’ll know by the week’s end.

Scorpio

You know who you are, and you know what you give to the world. Tap into your inner power to really channel your energy this week, because chances are there are going to be a lot of people around you that are going to be asking for what you can give, so may as well bring it. Word of advice, there’s probably a timeframe to it, so while you are burning as bright as you can, keep a system of checks in place to stay healthy.

Sagittarius

There is a practical vibe to the week ahead, less about action, and more about reviewing what has or hasn’t worked to date so that you can move forward when you are ready with greater clarity. Taking a pause in pivotal moments like these will enable you the next move you make, to be the right one.

Capricorn

You have already set out your plans, and are no doubt putting them in motion as we speak. Take a moment out to make sure you have the inner resources you need, gather together your unique brand of Capricorn discipline, willpower, and determination, as these traits are vital at this time to see things through.

Aquarius

Decisions, decisions, don’t you hate it when either option seems just as good as the other? Sometimes Aquarius, you just have to stop delaying the inevitable and choose, at least that you’ll know how you really feel, and maybe you can switch if you find it doesn’t align with your heart and mind like you thought it would. If you can’t switch, then at least you would have made a choice, and that is often much better than not making one at all.