In a recent interview, Mick Fleetwood has opened up about the possibility of whether or not Fleetwood Mac would ever reunite with longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

In 2018 Buckingham was fired from the band, reportedly over disagreements surrounding their upcoming tour. He was then replaced by Neil Finn from Crowded House and Mike Campbell from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Despite public tensions between Buckingham and the band having subsided over the last year, when asked whether Buckingham would ever rejoin the band, Fleetwood remained adamant that he wouldn’t:

“No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no. It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

Fleetwood went on to say that he hadn’t spoken to Buckingham since his heart attack in February last year.

The band wrapped up a year-long tour in November last year, and whilst they are currently taking a small break, Fleetwood clarified that they were “all very open to that continuing in the band. There’s no breaking up of the band.”

“We’re not going to do a [long] tour, I would say, ever again. But there’s loads of alternatives. People like Peter Gabriel have a lovely way of working where they go and just do four or five major festivals during the summer. That’s the sort of vision that I see for Fleetwood Mac. We’re able to cherry-pick things that have dignity, and are fun to do, and they’re historically interesting.”