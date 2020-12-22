WATCH: Florence Welch – ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Florence Welch is undeniably enchanting with her melodic version of the classic carol Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Performing for The Stars Come Out to Sing for Christmas charity concert, Welch virtually uplifts us from a theatre balcony as she sings “we will all be together, if the fates allow.”
Watch Welch’s Judy Garland rendition below.
If u haven’t listened to Florence Welch’s new performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” .. treat urself that shit is holy
— 💿blaise (@blond3raccoon) December 17, 2020