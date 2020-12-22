WATCH: Florence Welch – ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

News

Florence Welch – 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

JK

by Jasmine Kassis

florence welch

Photograph: Vincent Haycock

Florence Welch is undeniably enchanting with her melodic version of the classic carol Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

florence welch (2)
Photograph: Billboard

Performing for The Stars Come Out to Sing for Christmas charity concert, Welch virtually uplifts us from a theatre balcony as she sings “we will all be together, if the fates allow.” 

Watch Welch’s Judy Garland rendition below.

