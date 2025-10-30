‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr. dies at 42

Tributes flow for Floyd Roger Myers Jr., remembered for Fresh Prince role and community work

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who played a young Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 42.

His family confirmed the news on Wednesday, October 29, at his home in Maryland.

Myers’ sister, Tyree Trice, shared the announcement on a GoFundMe page launched to assist with funeral expenses and to support his four children.

“He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter and warmth touched everyone he met,” she wrote.

The actor’s mother, Renee Trice, told People that Myers died of a heart attack and had suffered three prior heart attacks in recent years.

Myers appeared as young Will Smith in the 1992 episode “Will Gets Committed” of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

That same year, he portrayed a young Marlon Jackson in the ABC miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, and later featured in Young Americans in 2000 — his final credited screen role.

After stepping away from acting, Myers channelled his energy into community work.

He co-founded the Maryland-based nonprofit Fellaship Men’s Group, which focuses on men’s emotional and mental health, offering safe spaces for open discussion and support.

Following the news of his death, the Fellaship Men’s Group shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co-founders. Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next men’s meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

Myers leaves behind four children – Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler and Knox – and a legacy that extends beyond his early television fame.

While his acting career was brief, his impact as a mentor and community leader is remembered as one rooted in kindness, strength and purpose.

Head to this GoFundMe page to donate.