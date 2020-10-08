friendlyjordies: boogeyman of the mainstream media

HAPPY: You’re of Croatian descent, you went to a progressive and diverse school. So when I hear you doing an accent for Gladys Berejiklian or John Barilaro is your objective primarily to get a response out of the politician, rather than to be culturally insensitive?

JORDAN: Dude, I don’t care about cultural insensitivity and the reason I don’t is because I realise that there are far more serious problems in this country. The things you hear in the press, we are all constantly conditioned to ask “is this ok, this accent?” That should be the 1000th concern that the public focus on. I mean for instance, recently with this we just exposed – and thank you guys for running it because you were the only publication that did and I’m always amazed that this is how the media system works.

We did a 27-minute video outlining how John Barilaro – and this is just some of the corruption we know about, we have more documentaries coming on this guy – but [taking] close to $100 million of favours taking taxpayer money out and giving it to failing businesses purely because they are guys they owe favours to. Like rampant, rampant corruption. John Barilaro perjured himself in court nine times, not just court either, ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption), specifically designed to weed out corruption and he perjured himself nine times in that. If you perjure yourself once you’d usually go to jail.

HAPPY: How do these people get away with it?

JORDAN: Because no one reports on it, everyone needs to understand this about the mainstream media, it acts like a giant magnifying glass. What they talk about might possibly be true but they focus on facts that benefit their masters. So we put out that 27-minute video and you guys immediately responded with ‘holy shit, there is a lot of deep seeded corruption that is happening particularly within the Nationals’.

I believe the Nationals are the most corrupt party Australia has ever seen by a mile, basically a rural dictatorship because they have no challengers within the rural seats. Obviously because you guys are more organic you are able to run that, but every other outlet including the Sydney Morning Herald, The Telegraph, Channel 7, Channel 10, every single one, 50 percent of the media in the country is run by one corporation Channel 9, run by fucking Peter Costello, they still dare to call themselves “Independent. Always.” Also the one that ordered that hit and is just one up, their chief editor, that guy was Joe Hockey’s former advisor, I wonder what side they’re on? Anyway their response to it was “Don’t you think that doing those accents was racist?”

HAPPY: You’re saying they were building a straw man argument to distract people from what they don’t want attention drawn to?

JORDAN: Yes it was basically just a straw man, who cares? Dude, even if I am the boogeyman they are painting me as, does that really matter when [Barilaro] sold out the most iconic national park in this country for $10,000, completely destroying it? 27 native species that don’t need to go extinct, he’s allowing them to go extinct because he has $10,000.