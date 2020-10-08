friendlyjordies: boogeyman of the mainstream media

HAPPY: And this happened right after the bushfires?
JORDAN: Exactly, it’s just insanity. If I can just add to that, I’d like to give a shoutout to Michael West, because he is the new Fairfax. He’s an incredible journalist, he’s a disaffected one that used to work at Fairfax. He thought ‘this is garbage’ and started his own site. He put it best when he said “They are constantly touting themselves as holding power to account”.
You look at it in that video, 27 minutes and they go “you used the Sydney Morning Herald articles”. Yeah, that’s because they’re a little bit better at reporting what happened in parliament than the Hansard which is a written document of every single word that is ever uttered in there, like “the member for Bungadoodle sneezed at 4:05 pm”. Sometimes you might say “they said this in parliament”, but that’s not exactly journalism to begin with. If you look at it, all the articles were all positive press for John Barilaro just saying he was saying this, but this was the truth, and that’s what they were reporting. Anyway, Fairfax are always touting that they are holding power to account. It was amazing that when we actually held power to account, it was like a Westpoint ALDI’s article, they held a comedian to account.
HAPPY: As a social/political commentator, what are your guiding principals? What are the things you’re most passionate and concerned about?
JORDAN: The environment, front and centre. I really actually don’t care about anything else. As we were discussing beforehand, I don’t think there is anything else that our generation should be concerned about.
HAPPY: On that note, you recently just raised $8,000 for WIRES. are there any other initiatives that might be worth mentioning?
JORDAN: Yes, I just raised $200,000 for Animal Rescue Cooperative.
HAPPY: Amazing, any others?
JORDAN: I think honestly the best thing you can be doing is switching over to Ecosia because they plant a tree every 45 searches. This year, just by looking up porn, I’ve planted 8,000 trees.
HAPPY: That is truly hilarious, who would’ve guessed a porn addiction could potentially lead to the reforestation of the Amazon? Apart from that, what else do you have coming up?
JORDAN: I was going to do some shows but thanks to COVID, I’m in a similar boat to all the musicians out there and had to retreat to my digital chambers. As a result of that I have a lot of documentaries coming out about very specific parliamentarians who are extremely corrupt – that’s who we are going after now. Individual members because I reckon we can kick them off.
I just want to thank Happy Mag as well, because you won’t find this in your competitors Pedestrian and Junkee that are owned by major banks. You guys were the only publication to cover John Barilaro’s corruption. Think about this: the major NSW papers – The Telegraph and The Sydney Morning Herald – covering pop culture, while a pop culture magazine was covering NSW corruption, you’ve got to pat yourself on the back for that.
HAPPY: Thanks so much for joining us today Jordan.
JORDAN: No worries.
Interview and photos by Nic Mckenzie