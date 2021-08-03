Gladys Berejiklian sets 6M vaccination plan to end Sydney lockdown

Gladys Berejiklian has announced a vaccination goal of six million by the end of August, when lockdown is meant to be lifted.

At today’s 11 am Daily Press Conference, Gladys Berejiklian said that a 6 million-jab vaccination plan would be crucial in deciding “what life looks like on 29 August.”

Currently, the 29th of August is the day lockdown is set to end. Six million jabs is roughly 3/4 of the NSW population.

“At least one of the two jabs (are) needed to be fully vaccinated,” she explained.

Currently, we are at 3.9 million vaccinations.

She spoke further of the goal, saying:

“I suspect we’ll be at four million by the end of the week or in the next few days and that’s a target I’d like to set for New South Wales and I’m really urging everybody to come forward, to listen to the health advice.”

Currently, all adults in Australia are able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, and are advised to consult their GP to see if it’s right for them.