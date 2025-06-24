All Pedal Steel Panther, Microdose and Macrodose

Three Pedals That’ll Melt Your Mind and Blow Your Tone Apart 🔥

Alright, let’s talk pedals. Not just any pedals — three beautifully unhinged units from All-Pedal that are built to take your sound into full freakout mode. If you’re into glam rock, warped modulation, or filter sweeps that react like an instrument, these are for you.

First up…

Steel Panther’s 1987 – The Rock Machine 🎸

This thing doesn’t whisper. It screams. It’s Steel Panther’s signature distortion/delay box and it’s pure rock in a metal chassis. Think tight jeans, hairspray, and big riffs.

Up top, you’ve got delay. Three knobs — Level, Feedback, and Delay — and it’s surprisingly smooth. The repeats are almost reverb-y, but still punchy. You can get it to oscillate if you push the feedback high enough, but it never loses its class.

Down below is where things get nasty. Level gives you the output, Tone sharpens the edge, and Gain? Well, that’s where the fun begins. Low gain gives you crunch. Crank it and you’re suddenly onstage in ’87 with a wall of Marshalls behind you.

I set it up with a slapback delay and the gain cranked… sounded like Elvis in leather got into a bar fight with The Blinders. It’s that kind of pedal.

If you’ve been hunting for a distortion and delay that actually like each other — here’s your answer.

Microdose – The Phaser That Trips Back Hard 🌀

Microdose isn’t a phaser. It’s a psychedelic portal.

It’s got 8 stages of phase (most tap out at 4 or 6), and a waveform selector that lets you switch between normal and totally bonkers. STD mode gives you the classic sweep. ALT? That’s where it gets weird. Wobbly, unpredictable, beautiful.

Rate, Depth, Blend and Level are all there, but you also get Warp and Resonance controls — two knobs that basically say: “You wanna get weird?” Oh, and there’s Tap Tempo with a multiplier so your phaser actually stays in sync with your groove. Very useful. Very trippy.

When I first played it, I got a tone that sounded like a chorus, an octave pedal, and a doubler had a baby and fed it acid. Add a bit of drive and it’s game over.

Macrodose – The Funk Filter That Feels Things 🎚️

Now this one’s a vibe. Macrodose is an envelope filter, but it’s way more expressive than anything else in its category. It responds to how hard you play, how long you hold a note — it reacts. It’s like it’s alive.

There’s a Shape control to tweak how the filter moves, from smooth fades to jerky, glitched-out pulses. The Mode knob changes the timing and direction of the envelope — you can make it reverse, stutter, or sweep like a synth.

And just like Microdose, you’ve got waveform options, Depth, Blend, and this magical Tap/Hold button that lets you shift things mid-performance. The layout is clean, but what it does is deep.

One second you’re in auto-wah territory, the next you’re in full-blown laser bass funk from another galaxy.

So yeah, these pedals are insane. In the best way. 🤯

1987 is all about the riffs. Microdose gets you high on modulation. Macrodose brings the funk and makes it personal. None of them are polite. None of them are boring. And none of them will sound the same twice — unless you want them to.

Plug in. Mess around. Lose hours. That’s the point.