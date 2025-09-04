Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Denzel Kennedy

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Denzel Kennedy

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Meanjin-based hip hop artist Denzel Kennedy, an artist quickly becoming one of the most inspiring figures in Australian music.

With his new album The Lucky Ones, Kennedy is carving out a space defined by honesty, compassion, and ambition. His bars cut deep with lived experience, weaving humour, vulnerability, and resilience into songs that resonate far beyond the genre.

But it’s Kennedy’s presence offstage that makes him just as magnetic. Speaking openly about his journey as an Indigenous Australian, he’s become a role model for young artists and fans alike, showing that success can be built on authenticity and heart.

BIGSOUND 2025 feels like a turning point — a chance for Kennedy to step further into the spotlight as both an artist and a leader for the next wave of Australian hip hop.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.