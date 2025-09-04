[gtranslate]
Music

CNasch demands what’s hers in ‘I Want It Back’

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

‘I Want It Back’ is a genre-fluid declaration from an artist defining her own sound and space.

Emerging from the vibrant fusion of her Australian-Brazilian heritage, 17-year-old Claire Naschenweng, known artistically as CNasch, is not just another new voice in pop; she is a refreshingly distinct one.

Her music, a deft blend of bossa nova’s sun-drenched warmth and modern pop’s sharp edge, introduces an artist who is both playful and profoundly poised.

cnash 2025 i want it back

With a quiet confidence that belies her age, CNasch crafts songs that feel like intimate conversations, wrapped in a rhythmically rich and effortlessly cool package.

Her latest single, ‘I Want It Back,’ is the perfect embodiment of this artistry.

It’s a cheeky, empowered anthem that masterfully transforms the well-trodden path of heartbreak into an act of self-reclamation.

The track begins with a nostalgic vinyl crackle, a clever sonic hint that we’re about to revisit the past with a brand new perspective.

What follows is a genre-blending masterclass. Samba-inflected rhythms provide a buoyant foundation, layered with dreamy horns and subtle trap textures that ground the song firmly in the now.

The song’s genius lies in its narrative flip. Originally conceived as a somber ballad, “I Want It Back” evolved into a declaration of independence.

CNasch captures the frustrating ambiguity of a situationship, the mixed signals, the lingering chase, but instead of wallowing, she flips the script.

 

The line, “I’d travel the ends to find you, I just want my heart back,” is delivered not with pleading sadness, but with a knowing smile and a driving, almost competitive energy. It’s a demand, not a request.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Laufey and The Marías, CNasch fuses jazzy chord progressions with playful melodies, creating a sound that feels both timeless and immediately captivating.

‘I Want It Back’ is a rhythmically sophisticated, emotionally sharp declaration that CNasch is not only reclaiming her heart but is also carving out an exciting space to call her own.

Keep her on your radar.

