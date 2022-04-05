Happy Presents: Rum Jungle ‘Everything Is Easy’ tour

Off the back of their new single Everything Is Easy, Rum Jungle are bringing their unruly live show to the East Coast of Australia this June and July.

After more than five years of playing together, and sharing stages with the likes of Holy Holy, Julia Stone, and Jarryd James, Rum Jungle know how to have a boogie.

The Newy four-piece are returning to the loving embrace of fans in New South Wales and Queensland, and this time they’ll be hitting Victoria for the first time as well.

It’s been a massive few years for Rum Jungle, releasing frequent singles, enjoying consistent airtime on Triple J, and making their way onto the Maitland line-up for Groovin’ The Moo this year.

The group’s latest single Everything Is Easy is on your go-to streaming platform as of today, and if this track is anything to go off, the psych/surf outfit could well become a house-hold name in the not too distant future.

If you’ve never caught them live before, Rum Jungle deliver a journey of danceable stonkers, while throwing a couple of sway-inducing numbers into the mix that will give you a chance to get down a couple sips of your drink.

Better snap up tickies quick, because Rum Jungle’s last East Coast tour sold out faster than Will Smith ruined his career.

Tour Dates

SYDNEY

Lord Gladstone Hotel

Friday June 17

Tickets | RSVP

WOLLONGONG

North Gong Hotel

Sunday June 19

RSVP

MELBOURNE

Gasometer

Saturday July 2

Tickets | RSVP

NEWCASTLE

The Cambridge

Saturday July 9

Tickets | RSVP

BRISBANE

Black Bear Lodge

Saturday July 30

Tickets | RSVP