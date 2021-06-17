Happy Presents: Tim Ayre’s ‘Modern Life’ EP launch at Waywards, Sydney

On Saturday, June 26th, Happy Mag presents Tim Ayre’s Modern Life EP launch at Waywards, in the centre of Sydney.

In light of the release of his sunshine-filled EP, Tim Ayre is putting his multi-faceted skills as a musician to the test – and Happy is honoured to be on board.

That’s why we’re pleased to be presenting Tim Ayre’s Modern Life launch at Newtown’s iconic upstairs live music spot, Waywards.

Known for his work as one half of Tim & Jean, the Sydney-based composer is now flying solo and close to the sun.

Taking influence from the likes of the Beatles, Daft Punk and Stevie wonder, Ayre is renowned for creating sunkissed dream-pop that oozes nostalgia, and looks to the future.

Since releasing his self-titled debut solo EP in November 2019 on Kitsuné Musique, Ayre has only been on the up-and-up with critical acclaim across the globe as a sideways pop aficionado – and Modern Life may easily be his road-trip themed magnum opus.

Crafted and stitched together in his bedroom and the studio, Modern Life builds upon the decadent psychedelic dreaminess of his previous work, but refines it into a razor-sharp sonic pallet.

Blending guitars, drums, synths and bass altogether, Ayre balances maximalist intimacy, with gooey pop goodness.

Needless to say, you gotta come to see the magic in person! Tickets are going fast so be sure to nab some quickly for you and your mates for a night of sunshine in Newtown!

Modern Life is out now, and you can stream it here.

Happy Presents: Tim Ayre Modern Life single launch

Saturday 26 June

Waywards at The Bank Hotel, Sydney.

Tickets | Facebook Event