Heartwarming video shows quarantined Italian neighbours singing together during lockdown

Residents of a deserted street in Italy are singing together from their windows together during the country’s COVID-19 lockdown. A wholesome video of the serenade was posted online, showing the neighbourhood street in Siena, Tuscany echoing in chorus.

The video of the community banding together in solidarity has since gone viral, with users calling it a “beautiful” act of humanity.

“People of my hometown Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their heart during the Italian Covid-19 lockdown,” the original post read.

Residents were singing the popular local folk song Canto della Verbena (And While Siena Sleeps), which is often sung to showcase local pride. The song focuses on the city’s main square, Piazza del Campo, and is traditionally sung by members of a contrada, districts set up in the Middle Ages to supply troops

The internet has fallen in love with Siena’s display of community spirit, with many commenting on the original post that they were moved to tears.

“People breaking out in song, lifting each other’s spirits during this tragedy, is an act of striking beauty,” one user wrote.

“It’s a reminder that, especially during a tragedy, the human spirit keeps us all going in hope. We shine our best in the darkness. Thank you, Siena. You made my day.”

Footage from Wuhan went viral earlier this year, showing residents of a high rise apartment shouting words of encouragement from their windows.

Another user compared this to video from Siena, “Reminiscent of the chants from Wuhan high-rise apartments early in the epidemic there. Stay strong Italy. Praying for you guys.”

Check out the video below:

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020