Pornhub announce free Premium accounts for Italians in COVID-19 lockdown

Due to recent events we’ve had coronavirus-themed porn and companies offering free porn to those stuck on the Japanese cruises. Now the legendary Pornhub is giving Italians free Premium access to the site throughout the country’s coronavirus shutdown.

Many Italians are stuck at home and twiddling their thumbs (amongst other things) as a result of the pandemic. Pornhub, a page for the people, is handing out premium access to these citizens. On top of that, Pornhub creators are donating a portion of proceedings to a handful of local hospitals.

Pornhub’s Premium services will be available to Italians for free until the end of March. The creators are helping fight the virus by encouraging people to stay indoors and watch porn – can’t fault their thought process there.

Modelhub (the site’s creators hub) will also be donating proceedings to a variety of local hospitals. Pornhub has displayed an opening message to those in Italy who access the site (translated from Italian):

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency. To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card.”

Italy is currently in lockdown. As a result, all shops and businesses will remain closed apart from pharmacies and stores containing food and necessities. Citizens who break the quarantine rules are now being threatened with legal action.

Things are pretty serious for those in Italy at the moment, but hey, at least they’ve got 4K virtual reality porn.