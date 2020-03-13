 ​ ​
LISTEN: MITCHY – ‘Dark’

Introducing MITCHY, the brand new project of Sydney based darling, Christina Mitchell. Her debut single Dark has a seductive electro-pop aesthetic that dances between shiny falsetto, robust bass and symphonic playfulness. Predicting huge things from this girl, watch this space.

March 13, 2020

