Henry Winkler, aka ‘The Fonz’ signs new memoir deal

Actor, director, producer, and author, Henry Winkler has just signed a world rights release deal for his memoir, with Celadon Books.

‘The Fonz’ aka Henry Winkler, from the classic TV sitcom Happy Days, and the cult classic stylings of Parks and Recreation, Arrested Development, and his Emmy-winning role on the HBO series Barry is writing a memoir. Slated for release in 2024, and as yet untitled, the memoir is set to share insights into his remarkable life.

Winker’s prolific career has led him to garner hundreds of tv/film credits, for acting, directing, and producing. Productive to say the least, Winkler is no stranger to literature, he has actually authored scores of children’s books.

The Heres Hank series is inspired by his very own true-life experiences of being undiagnosed with dyslexia as a child, which made him a classic childhood underachiever, sharing stories about a young boy named Hank with learning difficulties, that are high-spirited, funny, and adventurous.

“I am both excited and nervous to contemplate writing a memoir because it’s hard to remember what happened the day before yesterday. But here I go!” Winkler shared in a statement via Celadon Publishing.

Celadon said of the project, “Winkler has led an extraordinary life, which will translate into an extraordinary memoir.”

JUST ANNOUCNED: @hwinkler4real will tell his life story in a new memoir, currently untitled, scheduled for 2024. #HenryWinkler #TheFonz https://t.co/Oi65M2bSZH — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) May 12, 2022

