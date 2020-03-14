Here are the recommended ways to use drugs safely during COVID-19

Leading online drug communities, PsychonautWiki and the team behind the Global Drug Survey, have released their recommendations on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The collaborative statement from the drug awareness platforms outlines that their precautions are mandatory to “ensure the safety and health of everyone engaging in nightlife during the crisis.”

It is suggested that people reduce substance use or heavy clubbing during the pandemic “due to their effects on the immune system, leading to an increased vulnerability of infection”

For people who still plan on using or clubbing during the pandemic, it is recommended to avoid sharing joints, pipes or straws, as well as sharing and passing stash bags.

Users are also advised to avoid touching the face or eyes with their hands when smoking or snorting, to wash preparation surfaces or wipe them with alcohol, and to generally avoid large crowds when feeling unwell. The statement also includes a link to Scottish organisation Crew 2000’s article on information for sex workers and different RoAs during the pandemic.

PsychonautWiki is a community-driven online encyclopaedia that documents psychonautic theory and practice (including meditation, lucid dreaming, psychoactive substance use, sensory deprivation, and more). The site advocates for accessible education around psychoactive substances and aims to encourage safe usage practices.

“[We promote] a culture of free thought and individual responsibility by safeguarding the information needed to make informed decisions over altering one’s consciousness,” the website states.

Check out the short list of PsychonautWiki and the GDS’ recommendations below.

Recommendations