US police say wanted cow on the run since January is “faster than it looks”

On this episode of America’s Most Wanted, South Florida police are on the hunt for a runaway cow who has been evading authorities for over a month. The cow has been on the loose since escaping from her farm in late January, forcing Pembroke Pines Police Department to issue a wanted poster for her return.

The fugitive is described as being a female, brown with a white head, and “faster than it looks.”

US police have announced that the fugitive cow that has evaded them since January is a “talented fence jumper” and “faster than it looks.”

The outlaw has now been loose for several months and was reported to authorities wandering in the area of Sheridan and I-75. Being the cunning but loose unit that she is, she has since managed to evade capture from both officers and assisting herders.

The poster shared on Twitter by local authority reads: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.” It then continues to describe her as a “talented fence jumper” who “enjoys pools.”

The police department warned locals that the animal isn’t considered dangerous but is notorious for walking across roads and into traffic. Her pending charges include, “Mooving Violations, Uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.”

Check out the wanted poster below: