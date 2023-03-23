From bedrooms to anthems: Highland Light’s debut album ‘Sleep in the Garden’ shines

Highland Light’s debut album, “Sleep in the Garden,” is a masterful exploration of the post-hardcore genre.

The album is a culmination of a year-long journey that saw the band record and hone their sound in their best mate’s bedroom. With themes of death, purpose, self-reflection, and optimism, “Sleep in the Garden” is an emotional rollercoaster that will take you on a journey through the deepest recesses of your soul.

The album opens with the titular track, “Sleep in the Garden,” which sets the tone for the rest of the album. The emotional gritty vocals are complemented by a simple guitar strum, which escalates into the hardcore world Highland Light is known for. It’s a powerful opening that draws you in and leaves you wanting more.

The third track, “The Words You Never Said,” is a standout on the album. The bold pocket with the guitars and drums creates a strong anthemic groove that is reminiscent of nostalgic pop punk. The lyrics cry out for honesty and communication, and the Machine-Gun Kelly drums add to the high energy of the track.

The sixth track, “Expectations,” is a vast instrumental landscape with pounding drums. The beautiful structural shape weaves through different emotions conveyed by the lead vocal. The vocals traverse the full landscape of dynamic interest with both intimate restraint in sections, as well as maximum volume and energy in others. The instrumentation balances and compliments each change of pace, making for a dynamic and engaging listening experience.

The eighth track, “Stars,” is a gentle come down from the bigger moments of the album. The lyrics shine here, and the emotion in the melody is really clear. The instrumental escalation is very emotionally driven and has a cinematic sense to it. It’s a beautiful track that showcases the band’s range and versatility.

The album closes with the tenth and final track, “Home.” It has a high energy anthemic tone that is really vibrant and fun to listen to. It’s a headbanger of a track that leaves a big impact. The generous come-down to end the album is really well drawn-out and impactful, leaving you with a sense of satisfaction and completion.

“Sleep in the Garden” is an exceptional debut album that showcases Highland Light’s talent and potential. The band draws inspiration from bands such as Title Fight, Balance and Composure, PUP, and Violent Soho, but they have a unique sound that sets them apart from their peers.

With their first tour in support of the album, Highland Light is poised to take the world by storm, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next.