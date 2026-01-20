Hillary Duff is back, baby!

Hillary Duff knows the way to every millennial’s heart.

Have you ever been in a karaoke room with a woman in her twenties? If so, it’s likely you’ve heard an out-of-tune rendition of Duff’s 2003 hit “What Dreams Are Made Of”. You know the one: “hey now, hey nowwwww!”

Duff has been winning over hearts since we first shared growing pains with her character Lizzie Maguire, and after a decade away from music, Duff announced the end to her hiatus last November.

When it finally rolled around last night, it’s likely the sold-out venue in London hosted lots of tears when fans glimpsed the girl they’ve been missing on stage for ten years.

For some perspective, those inescapable 2016 throwbacks all over your feed? They’re from the year after her last show.

Days before announcing her comeback tour, Duff sat down with internet sweetheart Jake Shane for his podcast Therapuss and teased a hypothetical live performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of”, should she ever tour again.

Whether she has a crystal ball or the tour was already in the works, we’ll never know, but either way, fans around the world are freaking out after Duff closed last night’s show with the Disney song’s first ever live performance.

“OMG”’s and crying emojis are a-plenty across all comment sections as footage of the event circulates the internet.

With only three more shows scheduled until January 29th, those with tickets better hope that Duff has it on the setlist for the remaining dates. May the music Gods be kind to you.

As the 37-year-old gears up to her sixth studio release Luck…or Something on February 20th, it’s safe to say the rest of the world will have those videos on repeat until then.