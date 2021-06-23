‘Raise Your Wine’ for Iain T. McKelvey & The Midnight Tangos new single

Iain T. McKelvey & The Midnight Tangos share a tune as smooth as red vino, with Raise Your Wine – toasting to good love, friends and health.

There aren’t many musicians that can fill the void of good company through sonic mastery – but Iain T. McKelvey & The Midnight Tangos do exactly that.

Along the plains of a classic piano tune, the group paint a vivid audio soundscape in Raise Your Wine, blending nostalgic rock with contemporary folk.

The track slides down the throat with ease, smooth like honey and richness in the soul, and an authenticity that can only be compared to Billy Joel’s, Piano Man.

Recorded by Ben Moore within the hive of Harvest Recordings, Marrickville, Raise Your Wine bleeds with purpose in its timeless folk tune as McKelvey echoes; “so save your breath I won’t argue or waste your time/a toast to good love and health, will you raise your wine”.

Having swerved from his solo endeavours – McKelvey describes the Midnight Tangos as an extended limb of his storytelling desires, expanding the physical and sonic bounds of his work.

Raise Your Wine is described by the artist as: “an ode to accepting mistakes embracing your friends, revelling in the good times, and sharing a drink with the ones who were there through it all”.

There is something infatuating about the rawness of the tune, the electric guitar effortlessly dancing in unison with the dreamy harmonies of Caitlin Harnett and piano by Carl Manwarring – all whilst McKelvery’s calming vocals stem as a pumping vein throughout the melody.

One thing is for sure, Raise Your Wine is inevitability a track that universally strikes deep in its lyricism and storytelling, lingering long after it ends.

Have a listen to Iain T. McKelvey & The Midnight Tango’s new tune below, but not without a full glass of red.