Mixing goes mobile with Roland’s GO:MIXER PRO-X

We’ve witnessed the downsizing of the studio to the laptop, but with the GO:MIXER PRO-X, Roland has shrunken it down to the size of a mobile phone.

Aimed squarely at the video creator market, the GO:MIXER PRO-X is Roland’s new hardware interface and mixer that’s designed to work hand-in-glove with your mobile phone.

Armed with a plethora of input options — and powered by four AAA batteries — it’s an easy-to-use solution for ensuring top-quality audio reproduction for creators on the go.

Of course, smartphones typically only offer a single point of entry. GO:MIXER PRO-X connects extra audio sources to your phone via the supplied Lightning, USB-C, or TRRS cables. Once you’ve established the connection to whatever app you’re using to record audio, you can plug in a host of sound sources via 11 inputs.

The connections include a stereo instrument input, two line inputs, a Hi-Z guitar input, a combi jack for XLR microphone cables: more than enough to cover a multitude of recording situations. Possibly the best thing, however, is not needing to perform any awkward on-screen menu diving mid-recording session, live stream, or podcast. There are five, well-spaced knobs on top to control levels for individual sound sources, the entire mix, and your headphone monitoring.

For all the details, head over to Roland.