Check out the 8 best audio interfaces for your home studio in 2021

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, every music maker needs an audio interface. Here are the best you can get your hands on in 2021.

If you’re working with external equipment of any kind in the home studio, an audio interface is probably at the heart of your set up. Whether recording vocals, a few instruments or a fully-fledged band, audio interfaces must be able to easily and efficiently convert audio to transfer to your DAW.

Home recording gear boomed during COVID-19 lockdown, where music producers were forced to exchange their studios for living rooms. This has led to fierce competition between brands, much to the benefit of musicians. Now, we are being treated to an abundance of high-end audio interfaces that are portable and often come with production software bundles. Best of all, they are perfect for your home set up.

So where do you begin? Here is our list of the best audio interfaces of 2021 to complete your home studio.

Audient’s EVO 8

Renowned for its high quality and intuitive interface Audient’s EVO 8 is the perfect companion for solo producers. EVO 8 has all the innovative features of EVO 4, but includes additional inputs with high-performance mic preamps and outputs.

To ensure you get the best performance from your microphone, EVO 8 has 58 dB of gain to call upon. Perhaps what is most exciting about EVO 8 is its Smart capabilities. Smart Gain will automatically set the right level for your microphones while allowing you to match and adjust gain to all channels simultaneously. Meanwhile, Smart Muting automatically mutes your speakers when connecting headphones.

Find out more at Audient.

Universal Audio’s Apollo Solo

Apollo Solo is Universal Audio’s update to the popular Arrow interface, and is perhaps their most accessible model yet. Apollo Solo offers a compatible USB version for Windows and a Thunderbolt 3 bus-powered connection for Mac. Using Unison technology and built-in UAD‑2 processing, you can record through classic studio tools with near‑zero latency.

An impressive addition: this interface grants you access to the industry-leading family of classic emulations. It ships with the Realtime Analog Classics Bundle, which includes the UA 610-B preamp, LA-2A and 1176 compressors, Pultec EQ, Marshall and Ampeg amps and more.

Compact, straightforward and clear, the Apollo Solo is a powerful desktop interface that will encourage you to get creating straight away.

Learn more about Apollo Solo here.

Black Lion Audio’s Revolution 2 x 2

The engineers at Black Lion Audio know what separates a good audio interface from a great one, and the Revolution 2×2 USB Audio interface perfectly represents their expertise. The device is high-end and portable, with a bus-power via a USB-C connection available.

A key feature is the input and output sections, which are fully decoupled and balanced. This means the Revolution 2×2 has an incredibly low signal to noise ratio which allows it to record and playback clearly with no interference. As well as this, high-end Vishay, Nichicon, and Wima capacitors are used throughout the entire circuit.

Visit Black Lion Audio for more.

Avid’s Pro Tools Carbon

Pro Tools Carbon is an interface born to track live music. It features 25 inputs and 34 outputs, more than enough to track a whole band. Carbon combines the power of your native CPU with onboard HDX DSP acceleration. Avid promises you can “push your computer to the limit when you mix and record through AAX DSP plugins with near-zero latency monitoring”.

It is a self-contained tracking and mixing solution, which is suitable for tracking bands live, without having to think about latency. This feature also means you won’t be limited to working only when the interface is connected.

Pro Tools Carbon also includes a one year licence for Pro Tools, future-proofed connection through ethernet, and up to 192kHz/32-bit AD-DA conversion.

Learn more about Pro Tools Carbon on Avid’s website.