Avid unveils the Pro Tools Carbon audio interface

Avid describes Pro Tools Carbon as “a new breed of interface”. It offers HDX DSP, near-zero latency, 25 inputs and 34 outputs.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with its flagship DAW, Avid has released Pro Tools Carbon, a new interface that packs in a ton of premium features.

With Carbon, you can run plugins either with native CPU power or with the onboard HDX DSP. It also includes a one year licence for Pro Tools, future-proofed connection through ethernet, and up to 192kHz/32-bit AD-DA conversion.

Being able to use either your native CPU or the onboard HDX DSP in the Carbon offers several benefits. It means you’re not tied down to using only working with the interface connected — you can work on music using the same plugins when on the road.

You can easily track a large band with the 25 inputs and 34 outputs that are available, all with a latency of less than a millisecond. There are 8 mic/line inputs on the rear of the unit and two instrument inputs on the front, with clear LED-based metering.

For outputs, there are four headphones outputs and a stereo output for studio monitors. Carbon also includes eight line inputs and outputs on DB25 connectors, while 16 additional inputs and outputs can be accessed via ADAT on four optical connectors.

Avid has also included a cool thermal design to reduce heat, along with super quiet fans for noise-free operation in the control room. A host of plugins and a year subscription to Pro Tools also comes with the hardware.

You can read more about the Carbon on the Avid website.