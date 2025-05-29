John Fogerty Pulls a Taylor Swift, Reclaims Creedence Classics with “John’s Version”

A victory lap for the rock legend, inspired by the queen of pop.

John Fogerty is taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook by rerecording his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits for a new collection, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, set to drop August 22 via Concord.

Dubbing the fresh takes “John’s Version,” Fogerty is celebrating his hard-won ownership of his iconic catalog—unlike Swift, he now holds the masters.

“For most of my life, I did not own the songs I had written,” Fogerty shares. “Getting them back changes everything.”

The album features his sons Shane and Tyler on guitar, alongside a stacked lineup of musicians, with Shane co-producing.

This release marks a triumphant close to Fogerty’s 50-year battle for control of his music.

“After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs,” he said when reclaiming his publishing rights in 2023.

Three tracks—’Up Around The Bend,’ ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain,’ and ‘Porterville’—are already streaming, offering a taste of the 20-song set.

Fogerty’s wife Julie calls the project “the biggest party for the good guy/artist winning.”

The rocker is also hitting the road, with dates including Glastonbury and a hometown show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.

Pre-orders are live now—consider it a belated birthday gift (he just turned 80).

Check out John Fogerty’s tickets and tour dates here.