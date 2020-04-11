Iggy Pop announces huge new ‘Bowie Years’ box-set

Iggy Pop fans have a whole lot to get excited about, with the Godfather of Punk announcing the re-issue of his two iconic albums The Idiot and Lust for Life.

These re-issues will be released as part of the 7 x CD box set The Bowie Years, featuring demos, three unreleased concert recordings and rarities from the pair’s collaborations in Berlin.

The Bowie Years is a celebration of the Berlin-based collaboration back in 1977 which produced Iggy Pop’s most defining material, featuring two album re-issues, unreleased demos and other live recordings.

The box set will also include bonus live discs: the 1978 TV Eye Live and the unreleased March 1977 concerts Live at the Rainbow Theatre, Live at The Agora and Live at Mantra Studios. During TV Eye Live, you can even catch some of Bowie’s chops on keyboard.

“1977 the story of Iggy Pop and David Bowie’s Collaboration on two of the most iconic albums of the decade is told in a new seven CD box set which features the albums remastered, a disc of outtakes and three discs of live recordings officially released for the first time,” distributor uDiscover wrote about the album.

During these 1977 sessions, Bowie and Pop also co-wrote Tonight, China Girl, and Sister Midnight, which were famously performed on Bowie’s later albums. To give fans a little taster of what’s to come, uDiscover have shared an “alternate mix” of Pop’s version of China Girl, featuring on a disc packed with demos, single edits and even more alternative tracks.

“This set has been mastered from the best possible sources, and contains a 40-page booklet written by the Guardians Michael Hahn with contributions from the musicians who played on the records and fans who talk about the influence the albums had on them,” uDiscover announced along with the upcoming release.

The Bowie Years is set to be released on May 29th, with preorder available now. Check out the alternate mix of China Girl below: