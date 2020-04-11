David Lynch on coronavirus: “It’s going to bring us all closer together”

What will the world be like post-coronavirus? Will we return to our old ways, feeding the squall of modern discourse, nitpicking over the discrepancies between our own views and the view of our neighbours? Or will this whole debacle finally bring us a little closer together? Well, David Lynch believes in the latter.

In a new interview with Vice, the legendary director spoke about his hopes for the future, saying that he believes life after COVID-19 will be “much kinder” and “more spiritual”.

“It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world”: David Lynch shares his thoughts on a post-corona world.

Lynch has been doing a round of interviews recently, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Twin Peaks. In this particular interview, he shed a bit of light on his lockdown life, saying that he has been meditating and working on new projects from his LA home.

“My routine is pretty much the same now as it was before,” Lynch said. “First, I get up and I get a coffee. Me, I like to get going with the coffee right away. That’s just the way it is with me. You know how in a hospital they put an IV in your arm? I pretty much have a drip going all day long. After that, I meditate and then I go to work.”

On the topic of coronavirus, Lynch had the following to say:

“For some reason, we were going down the wrong path and Mother Nature just said, ‘enough already, we’ve got to stop everything’. This is going to last long enough to lead to some kind of new way of thinking.

“I think it’s going to be much more spiritual and much kinder and it’s going to bring us all closer together in a really strong and beautiful way. It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world.

“Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.”

Here’s hoping.