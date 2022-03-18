Imugi 이무기 are back with a smooth and groovy EP, ‘It’s OK to be a lil Alien’

New Zealand duo Imugi 이무기 subtly dropped one of the smoothest EPs of 2022 so far, It’s OK to be a lil Alien.

Hailing from the small East Aukland suburb of Tāmaki, Imugi 이무기 have backed up their strong string of synth-driven singles with a purpose-stating, three-track EP titled, It’s OK to be a lil Alien.

The release features two stellar, unreleased originals, Bittersweet, and TTYL, plus a renovated cover of @peace’s Where I Come From.

Imugi lay down grooves that wouldn’t be out of place on a Thundercat record, pairing them up with rap-inspired vocals and obscurities you might expect from a Superorganism track.

It’s OK to be a lil Alien is the duo’s follow up to their breakout 2020 record Dragonfruit featuring the popular single Portals.

The duo’s vocalist, Yery Cho, spoke on the themes of the EP, saying that it’s “OK to be a lil alien in this big universe of unknowns and enmeshed structures in which, if you focus real hard you may be able to see through the cracks towards a utopia where your existence is loved.”

The theme ties into the production nicely, with whirling synths and trappy beats employed by Carl Ruwhiu to create an atmosphere of other-worldly expression.

Listen to It’s OK to be a lil Alien below.