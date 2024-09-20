James Vera on Crafting Evaporate: Turning Heartbreak into a Punk-Pop Anthem

James Vera’s interview dives deep into the heart of his creative process, offering an intimate look at the man behind Evaporate.

In the conversation, he reveals how the song was born in the most unexpected place—a car park—after a tough weekend. What started as an acoustic melody quickly evolved into a high-energy punk track with the help of his longtime friend and producer, James Waters.

Vera explains how writing music, especially something as personal as Evaporate, is his way of processing emotions he struggles to express verbally.

He touches on his influences, from Blink-182 and Linkin Park to NF and MGK, showing his eclectic taste and how these artists shape his sound.

The interview also highlights Vera’s pivot from his band Isla Vera during the pandemic, leading to his solo work, where he embraced a more experimental approach with his upcoming EP.

Fans can expect more heartfelt, genre-blending tracks as he continues to evolve his sound.

This song is all about working through the messy aftermath of a relationship that isn’t quite over, and it does so with an upbeat vibe that makes the emotional journey feel a little easier on the heart and mind.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

JAMES: I’m enjoying the day off from my day job, but in saying that, I’m still working, I’ve just finalised the upload for my EP. And starting preparations for all that comes with that.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live, what do you love about it?

JAMES: I live in Brisbane, and I don’t think I love that much about it, but I’ve grown and maintained a lot of friendships here, and home is only as good as the people you’re with.

HAPPY: Who are your biggest musical influences, and how have they shaped your sound?

JAMES: Ha, A surprisingly loaded question, I listen to all genres so I can’t really pinpoint where my sound came from.

Over the last few years, I’ve taken note of artists that speak from their hearts and traumas, I gravitated towards it, and use my music as a way of grieving or writing about something I feel I can’t honestly talk about.

I’m not a rapper, but NF and the way he talks about things has been big to me. Same with MGK. Some big artists like Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi have also been big on my mind, Recently Morgan Wallen, Shaboozy, country has been my vibe this year, then you got the usuals, and the ones that probably really sit with me, Blink 182, Linkin Park, Goo Goo Dolls, Dean Lewis, JP Saxe, Alec Benjamin. But my top five changes like the wind.

HAPPY: You mentioned starting the song in a car park after a tumultuous weekend. Can you elaborate on the creative process that led from that initial spark to the final product?

JAMES: Yeah of course, the idea was initially a little different, I had an idea on an acoustic guitar but no lyrics, and my luck sees me having inspiration hit at the worst time.

I was driving to the gym just listening to a voice memo I had, and the initial line came out, then the next, and the next. So I got to gym, and just sat in the car writing.

It must’ve been an hour I just sat there writing. Everything I write is about something I’ve gone through and my way of talking about it. An old flame came into my life that I was determined to keep around, but as relationships go, problems arise.

My EP is about the ups and downs of it all. It was a way to talk, it was a way to get my emotions out because I’m the worst when I’m caught up in them, most importantly, it was a way to grieve.

When I went to my producer (PRODBYJLW), he liked it, but he wanted to spice it up. He made it faster, and pitched a more punk feel inspired by an MGK kind of vibe, and away we went.

I loved the idea, and so did a lot of other people I shared the song with. So it was a no brainer.

HAPPY: Tell us about working with producer James Waters.

JAMES: Amazing experience, our ideas bounce off each other so well, I can go to him with a song, give him the music and the idea, and he just turns it up to 11.

He’s a pleasure to work with, and we’ve been friends for years. We’ve been in a band together for as long as I can remember as well. When the pandemic hit, he spent the extra time learning how to mix and produce, he’s always been supportive of my music in and outside of the band, so it was a given to go to him for this project as well.

HAPPY: Can you share more about the songwriting process and what inspired certain lines?

JAMES: My favourite line of the song is probably “If it’s all gone are we really destined to rebuild and reignite?”.

The whole song was just about the constant yes and no, hot and cold of a relationship that I was trying everything to keep together, hence the “I’ll be here till we Evaporate”.

I wanted to be there, until there was nothing left. Looking back on the song, I guess due to the way it feels, I never saw it as a sad song.

But it really does outline what was going on, the anxiety, the constant strive to get back what we had and whether it was worth it, and if it was doomed, the willingness to stay until it really was all gone.

HAPPY: Given the emotional nature of the song, how has writing and releasing “Evaporate” impacted your personal journey?

JAMES: Writing is cathartic, but it’s also a pretty miserable process. Going through the waves of emotions to catch lines can be awful sometimes.

Evaporate was the same. It’s my most played song, people loved the vibe. Every new fan I make gravitates towards that song, and I love it. It makes it worth it.

HAPPY: You’ve previously worked with Isla Vera. What inspired you to embark on a solo career, and how does “Evaporate” fit into your overall artistic vision?

JAMES: When the pandemic hit, Isla Vera took a break, but I wanted to continue working. I started writing and what I was writing didn’t fit the heavier vibe, so I started my own side project.

I’ve always wanted to, I’ve always been an artist and done my best to be a storyteller, it just was the opportune time to try it, and I’ve loved it so far. Evaporate sit’s in an EP that is wildly different song to song.

I wanted to experiment and explore. It’s my first EP so it was fun to play around and lock down a sound. I still feel like I haven’t, but in this day and age, we have a lot of artists that are multiple genres, So I don’t feel like it’s a detriment anymore.

HAPPY: What can fans expect from you in the future? Are there more solo tracks or potentially a full album on the horizon?

JAMES: I’ll be releasing a 5 track EP on October 1st, 2024. I have an idea for a single in November as well. After that. I have a long list of songs to go through and make perfect for either another EP or Album next year. So yeah, fans can expect a lot in future.

HAPPY: What do you hope listeners take away from “Evaporate”?

JAMES: That it’s okay to fight for what you want, to be there for someone as much as you can, but it’s also okay to forgive yourself and move on. And ya know, it’s a banger, so add it to your playlist.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

JAMES: Is saying “making music” too on the nose? Honestly, I’ve been through it this year, I think a lot of people have, so it’s been good to get back to me through music and friends