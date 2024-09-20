Kylie Minogue Announces Global Tour and Upcoming Album, Tension II

Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue announces upcoming album and will finally finally hit the road with last year’s hit sensation, Tension .

After the success of single ‘Padam Padam’ along with the other 13 tracks of her sixteenth studio album, Kylie Minogue has answered fan’s calls to return to the stage.

Kicking off in Perth, Minogue will perform in Australia’s biggest cities before heading to Asia and the UK to commence her international stint.

With unreleased dates yet to be announced in North and South America, her tour will see her on stage from early February right through to the start of next summer.

“I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!” Kylie shared in a recent statement.

“It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

The announcement comes off the back of her success at the 2024 Grammy Awards, with ‘Padam Padam’ winning Best Pop Dance Recording.

Minogue has also recently shared another success on Instagram, as her cult classic ‘Can’t Get You out of My Head’, released 23 years ago on her 2001 album Fever, has just passed 500 million views on YouTube.

As if a world tour isn’t enough, she has also announced the upcoming arrival of Tension II, set to be released on October 18th.

With 13 total tracks on the album and 9 of them unreleased, they’ll be following up from her 4 recent collaborations with Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo, Orville Peck, Diplo, The Blessed Madonna and Sia.

General sale for the Tension tour begins on Wednesday October 2nd, so head to the Kylie Minogue website for all the dates on what is set to be her best tour yet.