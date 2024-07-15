Local Brand share in their creative process, favourite gear, and what it’s like to be part of the thriving DIY music scene in Florence

Welcome to another exclusive Happy Mag interview, where we dive into the heart of local music scenes and uncover the gems within.

Today, we chat with Local Brand, an Alabama-based band that’s making waves with their unique blend of soft rock, indie, and dance music.

With their “Short Stories EP” turning heads and their vibrant live performances, Local Brand is a name you’ll want to remember.

Join us as we explore their creative process, their favourite gear, and what it’s like to be part of the thriving DIY music scene in Florence.

From the legacy of great music recorded in their hometown to their excitement about upcoming shows and festivals, Local Brand shares their journey and passion for music.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know Local Brand and see what makes them tick.

Happy: what are you up today?

Local Brand: We are all rehearsing for shows coming up and just enjoying this blistering Alabama summer.

Happy: Tell us about where you live? What do you love about it?

Local Brand: Florence is a big, small town. There is a lot to do if you know where to look.

We have an incredible DIY music scene that is kind of overshadowed by the legacy of all the great music that was recorded here back in the day.

We are kind of looking forward to the Renaissance Faire later this year.

Happy:Your sound on “Short Stories EP” blends soft rock with indie and even hints of dance music. How would you describe your overall musical genre?

Local Brand: What you just said sums it up nicely. With the extremes that people go to these days to define their genre we find that we are most comfortable with “Alternative”. Groove-Rock if we are getting crazy.

Happy: The EP showcases a lot of instrumental variety. Are there any specific instruments or gear that are essential to your sound?

Local Brand: As long as everyone has got their instrument we can make sounds come out. Keysworld gets pretty wild sometimes.

For “Short Stories” the Behringer Deepmind 12 did the heavy lifting when it came to synth sounds

Happy:Silverchair is a clear influence on “Salem’s Lot.” Are there any other 90s alternative rock bands that inspire your sound?

Local Brand: Funnily enough we weren’t thinking about them at all when we wrote “Salem’s Lot”.

Best we got is Snow Patrol and Incubus. Salem’s always sounded like it lived in the late 90s, early 00s. Mission Accomplished.

Happy: Are there any up-and-coming bands or artists that you’re excited about right now?

Local Brand: Carver Commodore, The Hypocrites, Capitol, and Paul Ivy are super sick. Our favorite retired band is Furniture.

Happy: Songwriting is a collaborative process. How do the different members of Local Brand contribute to the creative process?

Local Brand: We have a few different methods. Sometimes a melody gets worked out then the music comes later and vice versa.

An idea on any level can get presented to the band and then it will get workshopped until we play it live.

After that it gets tuned up until we can record it in the studio.

When it comes to lyrics it can range from one person to all five of us contributing.

The best thing is when somebody hits a part the right way in the basement and we all just lose our minds.

Happy:Can you tell us a bit about the instruments and gear you use to create your sound?

Local Brand: Keys-Nord Electro 73D, Behringer Deepmind 12 and a Microkorg S ran through a gauntlet of pedals.

Bass is usually the Music Man Sting Ray 4 ran through some pedals.

Guitars got to be the Guild Surfliner Deluxe and most recently an almost twenty year old Fender Strat.

And more pedals.

We also have Dr. Dog’s old drum-kit paired with a Joey Jordison snare.

Happy:What does the future hold for Local Brand? Are you already working on new material, and can you give us any hints about what to expect?

Local Brand: Hopefully a booking agent. We have got a single dropping later this year and have plans to hit the studio in the fall.

We are hitting a small run of regional shows starting in August and that’s what we live for so we are pretty pumped about it.

We really want to make an album. Maybe we have been working on an album. Who knows.

Happy: What makes you happy?

Local Brand: Playing music and being best friends pretty much does it for us. And JellyBean.