Irish gymnast debunks ‘anti-sex’ cardboard bed in Japan

An Irish gymnast and Olympian of the 2021 Games has taken to social media to debunk a theory about anti-sex cardboard beds.

Athletes from all over the world are getting a bit overexcited this week as they settle into their new Tokyo accommodation.

Japan has always been known for its forward-thinking domestic products – robot toilets are still a thing, yo!

One particular product has caught the attention of Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who took to social media to show it off.

The product in question? A cardboard bed frame that is supposedly used in the Olympic Village to promote the use of recycled materials.

However, speculation has quickly arisen among athletes that, in fact, it is actually an anti-sex device. You know, because athletes are always fucking on tour n’ that.

McClenaghan posted a video on Twitter of himself jumping on the bed multiple times, before exclaiming “It’s fake news! Fake news!”

Oh lord…

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

As he describes in the video, the theory he is debunking is that the cardboard make of the bed is designed to break due to any sudden movements.

Wow, he must be quite the tiger in the bedroom!

His jumping up and down certainly has us scratching our heads as to how exactly this boy likes to fuck.

Okay, McClenaghan. Calm down. Let’s hear what Tokyo2020 has to say.

Apparently, these beds will be turned into recycled paper after the games.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

“We are promoting the use of recycled materials for procured items and construction materials at the Tokyo 2020 Games,” they said.

However, this is a little hard to believe.

The International Olympic Committee’s playbook for athletes and officials (yikes! “playbook”?) says that athletes and officials should avoid physical contact, keep two metres distance from athletes, and at least one metre from others.

Meanwhile, the Olympics organisers said they planned to give away 150,000 condoms at the Games.

But why?

Hmm…