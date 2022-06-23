J.K. Rowling distastefully pranked on Twitter

The internet has been reacting to a video of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s recent video call where she was pranked hard into believing that she was talking to the President of Ukraine.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was pranked by a duo of Russian impersonators, Vovan, and Lexus, a comedy team, who have pranked the likes of Elton John, Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris, and the former president of the United States of America, George W. Bush. This time around they were pretending to be the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in a zoom video call.

Rowling was approached by the duo to talk about the charitable work she has been doing to help the people who are currently in Ukraine. An issue she has been speaking about for a long time, to raise more awareness of the conditions in the country. Vovan and Lexus held Rowling on Zoom for 12 minutes as she attempted to discuss her charity work before they gave up the hoax. Apparently, the video call was edited quite heavily, with J.K’s representative calling it extremely distasteful. You can check out J.K. Rowling Zoom prank below.