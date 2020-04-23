Jack White and Third Man Records announce new at-home concert series

Jack White has launched an at-home concert series through his record label, Third Man Records.

Initially, Third Man Public Access was created to showcase the label’s artists directly from its Nashville studio. This was in light of a growing COVID-19 crisis, offering audiences an opportunity to stream live sets.

However, the escalation of COVID-19 has forced the label to restructure their strategy. As a result, artists are now performing concerts from their own homes, joining a slew of other entertainment initiatives brought on by the pubic health crisis.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank said.

The first instalment of the initiative aired this Tuesday (21/4), featuring J Mascis and Olivia Jean. Several other performances will appear via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter over the next few weeks.

Last week, Pink Floyd announced a weekly release of concert footage to ease the quarantine doldrums. Meanwhile Radiohead have offered a similar service for several weeks on their Youtube channel.