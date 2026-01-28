jnr. returns with heart-on-sleeve new single ‘Darling’

If love had a soundtrack, it might just be this new jnr. track.

Sydney alt-pop artist jnr. is back with the third and final single from his debut EP i’ve been looking for you my whole life.

‘Darling’, dropping Wednesday, January 28, is one of the most intimate tracks from the project – a euphoric, heart-on-sleeve celebration of love in all its forms.

“This was the first song written for the project and acted as a sort of launchpad for the entire EP,” jnr. explains. “I’m not afraid of being too ‘soft’. I love writing about all types of love… and really not holding back on that euphoria. You can really hear that in this song.”

jnr.’s visuals are just as considered as his music. The ‘Darling’ video was filmed at his childhood home and features his grandparents – his strongest relationship – alongside his partner and director, Zoe Dubuc, making her first appearance in one of their videos. It’s a snapshot of the personal world jnr. builds for himself and his fans.

The track has already won critical praise: Claire Mooney from Triple J calls it “instant, sticky, realised and that chorus is a hit,” while RAGE describes it as “a vibrant embodiment of what it means to make art with and for the ones you love.”

After lending his production touch to Sydney favourites including Hevenshe, RAGEFLOWER, and FVNERAL, and earning playlist love from Spotify and Apple Music, jnr. is cementing his place in alt-pop.

With a three-piece band and live shows full of heart, ‘Darling’ sets the stage for a debut EP that promises to be just as euphoric when it lands in late March.

Listen below.