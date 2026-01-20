Joydah Mae: Carrying the Threads, Weaving the Healing

This is music as medicine.

The voice of Joydah Mae begins in the earth.

It is rooted in the highlands of the Philippine Mountain Province, among the Ibaloi tribe, and now rises through the landscapes of Aotearoa.

This is not a sound that merely travels through air; it travels through time and bone, a deep, resonant thread connecting ancestry to the present moment.

To listen is to be gently, firmly pulled from the whirl of your own mind and planted back into the wisdom of your body.

Joydah Mae is a weaver of sonic sanctuaries.

Her journey is one of moving medicine through melody, building bridges of connection where performance transforms into shared ceremony.

You are as likely to find her voice cradled in the intimacy of a community hall as you are to feel its power echoing across festival fields at Nannup, Pranafest, or Earth Beat.

Each gathering she fuels is an act of remembrance, a space where stories are honoured, tears are released, and a collective heartbeat finds its rhythm.

Her album, You Are Medicine, is the blooming of this seed. Released in the Southern spring of 2024, it is a map charted in vibration and verse.

To tour it across Aotearoa was to watch its truth take hold, with listeners speaking of life-altering shifts, of wounds meeting warmth, of rediscovering their own inner apothecary.

The album is not a statement but an invitation, a confirmation that the path to truth, freedom, and love is walked together.

Joydah Mae’s work whispers a potent reminder long after the music ends.

It tells us that healing is not a solitary act but a chorus, and that within every one of us lies a deep, enduring song waiting to be sung.