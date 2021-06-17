Barbie Tings: Julie Bishop gets her own cursed Barbie doll

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Julie Bishop, has been awarded her own Barbie Doll for her work as a “glass-ceiling-shattering icon.”

Who IS she?

Bishop was the first woman to serve as a minister of foreign affairs, a title she held for 5 years, from 2013 – 2018.

She has been instrumental in defending human rights, providing aid to countries in need and elevating gender equality and female empowerment through foreign policy – even if she is a Liberal party bootlicker.

However, her latest accomplishment truly amplifies the icon that is, Ms Julie Bishop.

Her years in politics have ultimately culminated in this moment in which her iconic image has been immortalised through the form of an equally iconic plastic doll…

Barbie!

Through the doll, Bishop has been titled Barbie’s official 2021 role model for Australia, labelled a “true trailblazer” by setting a powerful example to young girls that the sky is the limit – regardless of their political alignment…

In an interview with Nine, Bishop mentioned that she has been a fan of Barbie since she was a “little girl” and that her Jackie Kennedy Barbie manifested her dreams of becoming a “glamorous First Lady“.

The doll not only symbolises Bishop’s impact on and longevity in Australian politics, but also nods to her status as a corporate fashion icon.

In what feels like a very Devil Wears Prada moment, Bishop Barbie dons the famous red shoes and cerulean blue coat that Ms Bishop wore on the day of her resignation.

The doll also sports a diplomatic passport, referencing her years as foreign affairs minister.

via GIPHY

Bishop’s clear interest in fashion moves beyond her external image, where she has also been instrumental in supporting Australian fashion designers by facilitating ties with international connections.

This was through the partnership between the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Fashion Chamber.

Of course, Bishop finding herself under the spotlight once more has left her open to public critique, with some seizing the opportunity to highlight some of her more infamous moments in politics.

Julie Bishop Barbie doll to train little girls everywhere that they too can drag out lawsuits to avoid paying compensation to asbestos victims — The Chaser (@chaser) June 16, 2021

The Julie Bishop Barbie doll comes with three interchangeable Liberal leaders. https://t.co/XpTWDO5bUy #auspol pic.twitter.com/fdhl75ayqY — Patrick Gorman MP (@PatrickGormanMP) June 15, 2021

There’s something in the eyes of the Bishop Doll that makes me feel as though she is silently judging and cursing those who look at her – the resemblance is truly uncanny.

via GIPHY

Unfortunately, the Julie Bishop Barbie is not for sale.