July 2021 is officially Earth’s hottest month since records began

Global temperatures documented by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has declared July 2021 as the hottest month recorded.

The NOAA has been recording temperatures since 1880, and July 2021 marks the hottest the earth has ever been since these records began.

The temperature reached 0.93°C above the 20th-century global average, breaking the record set in July 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The large landmasses of Asia and North America mean the Northern Hemisphere suffers more extreme temperatures than the Southern Hemisphere, where temperatures are lessened as they are surrounded by ocean.

This is what makes July the hottest month worldwide.

This marks the 45th July to exceed the hottest temperature 20th-century average.

If July felt hotter than usual this year, it wasn’t just your imagination. The way scientists at @NOAA put it, “The first place is the worst place” for monthly temperatures: https://t.co/l6NyKPtIEy — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 13, 2021

“This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe,” NOAA Administrator Dr Rick Spinrad said.

Southern Hemisphere temperatures were warm but did not break any winter records. However, Australia and New Zealand both experienced a top-ten warmest July’s of all time.

This record-breaking month has brought about rampant fires across Europe and hurricanes across North America, which started in June.

This announcement comes a week after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its report on the dire, irreversible state of climate change.

The report concluded that we must drastically reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to limit the impacts of climate change on Earth.