Listen to a 76-hour, 1093-track chronological playlist of Bob Dylan’s discography

Ever wanted to dive deep on Bob Dylan’s discography in chronological order? Thanks to a Dylan superfan, you finally can.

We’ll never stop being surprised by what a few superfans can accomplish, given a little time and a whole lotta dedication. Beatlemaniacs are perhaps the worst offenders, but fans of folk enigma Bob Dylan aren’t far behind.

Not to criticise, we think it’s amazing what these people do in order to extend the legacies of their favourite artists.

A Spotify playlist put together by user ‘axelmace’ has surfaced, containing 1093 Bob Dylan tracks in chronological order. The playlist begins with 1963’s You’re No Good and ends with 2020’s return album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

As it’s a Spotify playlist, anything that’s not on the streaming service from Dylan’s catalogue obviously doesn’t appear. Fans have previously noted that rarities such as 1985 compilation Biograph aren’t on Spotify, however recent archival releases (most notably The Bootleg Series) have plugged most of the holes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In and of itself, the fact that Dylan has released over 1,000 songs across more than 50 years is quite unbelievable. That’s 15 songs per year, give or take. Truly, a gargantuan feat.

There are a few chronology issues with the playlist, mainly that they’re organised by date of release, rather than date of recording. Nonetheless, it’s the closest you’ll get to a perfect representation of Dylan’s career.

What are you waiting for? You have 76 hours to spare, right?

Listen to the playlist here.