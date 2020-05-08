Bob Dylan announces new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, shares song

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has announced the release of his first album of original songs in 8 years. Rough and Rowdy Ways will come out via Columbia Records on June 19.

The fabled storyteller hasn’t graced us with a full original album since 2012’s Tempest. In conjunction with the announcement of a new record, he has released its latest single, titled False Prophet.

While albums have been scarce, Dylan has remained surprisingly active despite his age (78). It’s as if, after all this time, he’s simply forgotten how to not write songs. Earlier this year, he released Murder Most Foul, a 17-minute behemoth about the assassination of JFK.

Murder Most Foul went on to represent Dylan’s first-ever no.1 hit on any Billboard chart. He then followed it up with I Contain Multitudes. Each one of these songs will appear on Rough and Rowdy Ways upon its release.

On this latest single, Dylan explores his existential weariness over a plodding, bluesy rhythm section. It’s a track of immense swagger, something we should expect from someone who has spent almost 60 years honing a razor-sharp wit and observational insight. Check out False Prophet below.