As wild as life – or the world, if we’re talking about right now – can get, it’s always reassuring to know that, somewhere out there, there’s a song that can bring you straight back down to a zen, relaxing zero.

Cast Away from Melbourne duo Tobi Tobi is just that, a stirring ballad that’ll make all the stress you’re holding onto simply melt away.

Each element of Cast Away seems perfectly placed, from Renee Anderson’s serene vocals to the piano melodies which simply melt into the mix. Jamie Barlow’s double bass, as always, provides a perfect bedrock upon which the track can flourish.

Fittingly, it’s a track that transports you to a dreamlike, tranquil place you’d rather be.

Tobi Tobi have been composing under this pseudonym since 2019, Cast Away marking their third single. Their music is pensive, romantic, and calming; a soft breed of folk that’s part lullaby, part wedding song, and all charm.

The new single showcases another side of this act, one that’s as affecting as ever. Whatever comes next from this duo you’d better be waiting with tissues at the ready.

Cast Away is out now.