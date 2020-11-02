Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a cursed hologram of her late father as a birthday present

Kanye West has gifted wife Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian. Thought that wasn’t cooked enough? West also programmed the hologram to refer to himself as “the most genius man in the whole world.”

It makes sense that when you have an exorbitant amount of cash, you would end up running out of ideas.

So, when Kim Kardashian turned 40, Kanye West did some really creative thinking for a gift idea.

Although intended to be touching, the hologram of the late attorney is, for lack of a better word, creepy. The poor quality CGI replica of Kardashian speaks directly to his daughter and, after a two-minute monologue, proceeds to dissolve into water.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The hologram says all kinds of sweet things that a father would presumably want to say to his daughter. “You’re 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like when you were a little girl. I look over you and your sisters and the kids every day,” deepfake Robert Kardashian says.

But, I think the best part is when he congratulates Kim on marrying “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.” Keep in mind that this is a gift created by, said genius, Kanye West.

I have no issue with Kanye giving Kim Kardashian a hologram of her dead dad for her birthday. That said, after one roasting for her total inability to read the freaking room, she doubled down, posting this at a time when folk aren’t able to say goodbye to their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ivPt8Qm2Ni — Petra Newman (@merlinslaugh) October 30, 2020

The deepfake itself is not great, to be honest. You can clearly see how the hologram has been assembled. An actor vaguely resembling Robert’s body type was hired to deliver the most intense hand movements ever and his face was tailored with CGI, composited through different videos and photos of Kim’s late father.

Understandably, the internet is currently exploding with hologram memes that make for hilarious entertainment:

I'm the actor who played the Kim Kardashian's Dead Dad hologram. Here's an early outtake before I got the voice right. Enjoy. 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/XPrs5cP1kR — Tom Little of "German J. R. Hartley" Fame (@ThisIsTomLittle) October 30, 2020

Dammit I got Kim Kardashian a hologram of her dead dad for her birthday too, fucking hell Kanye, couldn’t you co-ordinate this with me so we didn’t duplicate — . (@twlldun) October 30, 2020

Kanye West has surprised Kim Kardashian with a hologram of her father for her birthday. Everyone else was surprised to see a Kardashian that wasn't 2 dimensional. — Dubious Genius (@dubiousgenius) October 30, 2020

I can’t wait to see what Kanye will have in store for Kim when she turns the big 50. I am sure it will be just as, if not more, entertaining.