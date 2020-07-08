Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has been kicked out of the band

Founding member and frontman of Kasabian, Tom Meighan, has quit the band, following a court case in which the artist pleaded guilty for the assault of his former fiancée, Vikki Ager.

Kasabian announced that Meighan would be leaving the band, stating that personal problems have been affecting his behaviour.

Following dense media attention surrounding Tom Meigan and the domestic assault of his ex-fiance, the lead-vocalist has left Kasabian.

Taking to Twitter, Kasabian made a sudden announcement regarding Meighan’s exit from the band, leaving many to speculate whether he went on his own accord or simply got kicked out. The band wrote:

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent. Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

After legal proceedings were concluded, the band made a more in-depth statement which solidified speculation that Meighan was forced to leave:

“We were left but no choice but to ask Tom to leave the band. There is absolutely no way we can condone his assault conviction. Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is totally unacceptable.”

“As soon as we found out about the charges made against Tom, we as a band made the decision that we could no longer work with him. Unfortunately, we had to hold back this information until he was found guilty in court.”

While Meighan is not the sole songwriter for the project, many wonder how the band will continue creating without their frontman, who makes up a considerable part of the band’s identity. This news is especially surprising after it was announced only a month ago that the band were about to start working on their seventh album.

“We’re going to try and make a new record as soon as we can, but we can’t really do anything while we’re restricted,” he said.

Following the assault, Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of community service, and will be required to complete five days of rehabilitation. While fans have shown some concern about the artist’s wellbeing, Meighan has also made a statement:

“Following today’s announcement, I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”