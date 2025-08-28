L-Fresh the Lion calls out fake friends on new single ‘Pretend’

Loyalty, boundaries and self-respect take centre stage in his latest track

L-FRESH The LION’s new single PRETEND is officially out now, and it’s another piercing moment of honesty from the hip-hop activist. Known for blending music with purpose, identity, and resilience, he’s earned ARIA nods, played stages around the globe, and recently joined our annual music comp NITH (Needle In The Hay) as a judge.

This track hits close to home. PRETEND is about recognising who’s really in your corner, protecting your energy, and moving forward with clarity.

“We’ve all had moments where people showed us who they really are,” L-FRESH says. “PRETEND is my way of calling that out.” Watch the lyric video above and let each line hit where it should.

It’s the latest single from his upcoming EP REINCARNATED, a project years in the making that reconnects with his roots and honours generational struggle.

Previous tracks like FLY ABOVE IT, RED LIGHTS, and NO LIE have explored resilience, gratitude, and personal testimony, weaving a story that will soon culminate when the full EP drops.