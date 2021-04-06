LaHi unravels in the meaning behind her melodic-groove EP

The gracefully neon jazz artist, LaHi enlightens our senses with the meaning behind her aesthetic EP ‘The Purge’.

Melting from the gorgeously smooth riff of the guitar, LaHi unveils the stories of the tracks from her debut EP.

The Purge is saturated with dreamy melodies flickering under the light of femininity and now, more than ever we can see the value in each harmonic tune.

Here are LaHi’s visions behind The Purge:

Sweep

An upbeat tune about avoiding conflict and ‘sweeping issues under the carpet’. Highlights the experience of being anxiously attached to another human, and being gaslit that it stops the progress of positive growth.

Catch 22

Based upon the iconic book by Joseph Heller, the song serves as an upbeat dive into the satirical nature of humans and the human experience. It uses some of the iconic quotes and imagery from the book alongside the staccato baseline to create a distinctive and representative song from the book.

Hypocritic

This political anthem aims to educate listeners about the dangers of performative activism and selfish activism. It’s very sensitively written, knowing that I myself have a certain level of privilege growing up white in a well-off home, this song borne from seeing so much bullshit that people have to wade through to actually find both resources and the marginalised voices. It essentially is an angry political song with a hopeful message of listening to those affected, and those with the power to do so, spreading the awareness and enacting positive change.

Battlefield

Essentially a love song about a tragic love. Not known at the time of writing, the song clearly expresses the experience of being within a gaslighting relationship, and the hurt and pain that comes out of not even knowing if your valid in your opinion or triggers.

Stormy Monday

Written just after moving back home, this song is essentially a COVID-19 experience piece; I chose to focus upon the hypocrisy of a society that feeds upon avoiding social experience but also having the opportunity to engage when wanting to. It’s a song about the questionable human activity that can occur in disaster and global lockdown, essentially highlighting the worst of human behaviour during tough times and the fear that comes out of the struggle.

Have a listen to LaHi’s debut EP The Purge below: