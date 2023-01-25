Live Stream Event: Lenny Kravitz in conversation about ‘Formative Years 1989 – 1993’

Genesis has dropped a bombshell of a live event that’ll have you jamming out to the sweet sounds of Lenny Kravitz all over again.

The Grammy Award-winning rockstar is teaming up with 92NY and photographer David Hindley to give fans an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at their newly released book Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years 1989-1993.

The dynamic duo will be sitting down with GQ’s Mark Anthony Green to dish on all the juicy details of Kravitz’s rise to fame, from recording his first three albums (Let Love Rule, Mama Said, and Are You Gonna Go My Way) to touring the world and everything in between.

But it’s not just talk – Hindley’s got the goods to back it up. He’s been snapping candid shots of Kravitz on and off stage, in the studio, and on the road, and they’re all collected in the new book that offers a panoramic visual landscape of the era. Kravitz’s personal text candidly describes his inner world during his explosive rise to fame.

This is a chance to see the man behind the music and trust us, it’s not to be missed.

The online event is happening on Thursday, February 16th at 6:00 pm EST, and tickets are available now. But act fast – they’re selling out quick. This is your chance to get an intimate look at one of the biggest names in rock and roll history.

If you are keen on the event and the book, 92NY has a signed limited edition bundle offer: With a short run of only 1,650 Collector copies that are hand-numbered and individually signed by Lenny Kravitz are available as a ticket bundle option.

The large-format volume (9 ½” x 12 ½”) is printed on heavyweight 200gsm paper. Quarter-bound in black vegan leather, with a screen-printed cover, silver page edging, and yellow foil blocking, the book is presented in an archival slipcase.

Check out more info, and grab your tickets here.