76 people killed by lightning strikes in India in 24 hours

Lightning strikes have killed 76 people in India, as the early stages of monsoon season bring severe weather conditions.

Local officials say at least 38 people died from lightning strikes in India over 24 hours on Sunday.

11 people died at Amer Fort, Rajasthan, who were struck by lightning while taking selfies.

The Fort is renowned for its beautiful view of the city. According to senior police officer Anand Srivastava, the lightning strikes occurred as the victims took selfies with the Fort’s panoramic view.

Separate lightning strikes in the state of Rajasthan killed another 9 people and injured almost 20.

In Uttar Pradesh, 18 people died from Sunday’s lightning strikes. The majority of victims were farm labourers, who were working in fields exposed to the strikes.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season this year, lightning strikes have caused the death of at least 76 people, officials say.

In Madhya Pradesh, 11 people died over the weekend.

Two victims had been sheltering under a tree at the time of the strike.

In June, nearly 30 plane passengers died after being caught in monsoon storms over West Bengal.

Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to lightning strikes in parts of India. My condolences to the families of the deceased. #Lightning #Lightningstrikes #Rajasthan #MadhyaPradesh #UttarPradesh — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) July 12, 2021

India’s monsoon season lasts from June to September.

The season necessarily restores water supplies, bringing heavy rainfall and a humid climate.

However, its severe weather conditions are often life-threatening to residents.

In 2019, almost 2,900 people were killed by lightning strikes, and the number of annual deaths averages at 2,000.

The risk of lightning strikes and its related injuries is drastically larger in India than in Australia.

According to the University of Western Australia, Australia sees only 5 to 10 deaths from lightning per year.

Scientists have suggested that lightning storms are likely to become stronger due to climate change. Stronger updrafts caused by an increase in c02 and surface temperature will create a greater chance of lightning.

Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of Rajasthan, India, announced that families affected by the recent strikes would be compensated 500,000 rupees (AUD 8,950).

The Prime Minister has also stated he will provide 50,000 (895 AUD) rupees as compensation.